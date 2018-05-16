Tonight’s NEW PB/ Polling Matters podcast: What drives how we vote + public opinion on a customs union & a united IrelandMay 16th, 2018
On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look at the demographic and ideological trends shaping our politics and how they drive voting intention.
Keiran and Leo also look at public opinion on customs unions and the impact that polling is having on Theresa May’s calculations when it comes to Northern Ireland.
