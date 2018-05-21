Ken Livingstone has announced that he is resigning from the Labour Party saying the issues around his suspension for alleged anti-Semitism had become a "distraction" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 21, 2018

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone says he does not accept the allegation that he has brought the Labour Party into disrepute or that he is "in any way guilty of anti-Semitism" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 21, 2018

Labour MP John Mann has told Sky News that Ken Livingstone has "dodged the humiliation" of being expelled from the Labour Party — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 21, 2018

Ken Livingstone has told Sky News he was just stating a historical fact when he said Adolf Hitler "was supporting Zionism before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 21, 2018



