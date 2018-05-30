Tories get more than three times more than Labour in Jan-Mar. Ukip? Not a penny pic.twitter.com/ZKwWx9akz7 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) May 30, 2018

I’m still of the view that the only way we’ll have a general election this year is if Parliament votes against Mrs May’s Brexit plans and she’s left with no alternative to call a general election, although a bit of free advice, don’t call it the ‘Who Governs Britain’ election.

But if we do have an election it appears the Tories would have a financial advantage but a financial advantage didn’t help the Tories that much in 2017.

UKIP did get some loans but currently they appear to be an ex party that seems to be focussing on defending the founder of the English Defence League a convicted fraudster and admitter of contempt of court.

TSE



