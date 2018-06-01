Excl: Revealed – David Davis’s new Brexit plan to give Northern Ireland joint UK/EU status and a border buffer zone;https://t.co/jCjUi6vMnD — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 31, 2018

Two big developments for the Max Fac option (the only one under real consideration now)

1. DD has been persuaded a technological solution to keep the NI border open won’t work, so has moved to regulatory alignment ideas (1/3) — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 31, 2018

This may just win agreement from the whole of the Cabinet Brexit Committee. Phew. But 2 huge further problems with it: the DUP likely to hate it, as a different settlement to rest of UK, and the EU will instantly throw it out. (3/3) — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 31, 2018

Surely the DUP won’t agree to a solution that makes Northern Ireland very different to the rest of the UK?

The Northern Ireland problem has plagued Westminster for decades if not longer, the current iteration is solving the Northern Ireland border problem that many Brexiteers assured us all before the referendum wouldn’t be an issue.

The other complicating factor in all of this is since Theresa May lost David Cameron’s majority she’s been reliant on the DUP for the existence of her government and I don’t think the DUP will be happy with this proposal from David Davis.

The interesting thing is that the DUP appear not to have been consulted on this proposal, which violates a DUP red line. Arrogance by the government or do they know they have the numbers elsewhere to get such a proposal passed in the Commons?

Mrs May end up paraphrasing Dolly Parton’s seminal song, Arlene, Arlene, Arlene, Arlene, I’m begging of you please don’t take my mandate. The DUP face a challenge themselves, do they bring down the Government and risk Corbyn becoming PM?

TSE



