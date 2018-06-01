Just once I’d like a solution to the Northern Ireland border problem to last more than a few hoursJune 1st, 2018
David Davis’ new plan for ‘buffer zone’ at Irish border to break Brexit deadlock branded ‘nonsense’ by the DUP https://t.co/mn3flKomCl
— Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) June 1, 2018
Something tells me Brexit isn’t as easy as David Davis thought it would be. This is what he said in July 2016. Nearly two years on he still hasn’t sorted out the Northern Ireland border issue and that was meant to be the easy bit. Pic via @BuzzFeedUKPol pic.twitter.com/RbcXuEbxfE
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 1, 2018