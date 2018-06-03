June 14th is set to be High Noon for Mrs May and the type of Brexit we get. This could be the most important Commons vote since the Norway Debate of 1940. Story by @ShippersUnbound. https://t.co/9w0nsWPE5x pic.twitter.com/nIvY0LBi92 — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 3, 2018

If Mrs May loses this vote I'm not sure what happens next, the end of her Premiership, her government, and Brexit delayed are all possibilities. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 3, 2018

I wonder if Andrew Bridgen advised similar actions against the Maastricht rebels? — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 3, 2018

Perhaps I'm reading too much into this vote, it isn't like the Tory party has form for splitting over tariffs and trade. Ah. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 3, 2018

