Cancel all plans for June 12 pic.twitter.com/LSHBwCsXId — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 4, 2018

June 12th should be a slow news day as these votes coincide with scheduled Trump/Kim summit in Singapore and Mike Smithson still being on holiday.

Though I’m sticking with my observation that these votes will be the most important votes the Commons has seen since the Norway debate.

TSE