That'll be a yes, then. ????????

Watch what happened when Commons Speaker John Bercow asked MPs whether they supported @stellacreasy's call for an emergency debate on the abortion law in Northern Ireland.

Read more here: https://t.co/jFxFfx6GSg pic.twitter.com/malB2EgO3r — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 4, 2018

Stella Creasy gets her debate on NI Abortion law: fascinatingly Karen Bradley, Penny Mordaunt, Michael Gove and Greg Clark indicate their support for tomorrow's discussion — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 4, 2018

For the next week or so political watchers are going to be looking at any clue to see if the government is going to win or lose the Brexit votes next Tuesday.

So I was struck by the likes of Michael Gove and Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland Secretary, supporting Stella Creasy’s plans for the debate on abortion in Northern Ireland. I thought this is very risky given the precarious state of the government and forthcoming vote on the Customs Union.

Alastair Meeks gave his observations on the previous thread when he said about the tweets atop this thread which seemed very plausible ‘The government has decided that the DUP won’t support them on the customs union vote and they’re not going to bother trying a charm offensive.’

It looks like other people are drawing the same conclusion as myself and Alastair, which could see June being the end of May. Those hoping for a quite period in politics look set to be disappointed.

One senior Tory told me there is a growing view “the government is resigned to losing the customs vote” on Tuesday week. But could @theresa_may really survive that? https://t.co/WneftMOZGm — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 4, 2018

It has started. This from erstwhile May loyalist: “We can’t go on with TM for much longer. Her inability to show leadership or make a decision is creating a vacuum the remainers use to run riot in. Once the votes are over next week, she has to go!” — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 4, 2018

TSE



