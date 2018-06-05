« Europe: The Final Countdown. Eight days to go until the Commons votes on those Brexit amendments
Is this proof that the DUP won’t be supporting the government on the Customs Union amendment?

June 5th, 2018

For the next week or so political watchers are going to be looking at any clue to see if the government is going to win or lose the Brexit votes next Tuesday.

So I was struck by the likes of Michael Gove and Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland Secretary, supporting Stella Creasy’s plans for the debate on abortion in Northern Ireland. I thought this is very risky given the precarious state of the government and forthcoming vote on the Customs Union.

Alastair Meeks gave his observations on the previous thread when he said about the tweets atop this thread which seemed very plausible ‘The government has decided that the DUP won’t support them on the customs union vote and they’re not going to bother trying a charm offensive.’

It looks like other people are drawing the same conclusion as myself and Alastair, which could see June being the end of May. Those hoping for a quite period in politics look set to be disappointed.

