« The latest PB cartoon
h1

If only David Davis was as competent a minister as he is self aware

June 6th, 2018

Today’s been a rather frantic day in the world of Brexit when Mrs May gave a dire performance at PMQs on Brexit as she was monstered by Corbyn, The Sun scored it as 5-1 victory for Corbyn.

Then later on this afternoon David Davis gave a speech which only confirmed the ineptness at the heart of government as he effectively admitted he and Mrs May are divided on a few Brexit issues.

Ladbrokes are offering 10/1 on David Davis as next out of the cabinet, I’m not taking the bet. David Davis has a history of being all light and no heat on this front, he privately said he would resign if Damian Green was forced out, and yet Davis stayed when Green was fired by Mrs May. Plus I trust the journalists who are saying Davis has said he won’t resign.

Oh for the days when a government (omni)shambles was when the Prime Minister of the day couldn’t remember if he had eaten a pasty in Leeds train station.

TSE

 


Comments by