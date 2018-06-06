UK’s #Brexit Secretary nothing if not self aware: hot mic @Channel4 captures him telling colleague “really probably employed for my character more than my intellect” https://t.co/Tmgj1vqUnW — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) June 6, 2018

Why I am not betting anything valuable on @DavidDavisMP NOT resigning tomorrow https://t.co/oIchan4BUY — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 6, 2018

Latest: DD is still telling friends tonight he won't resign. https://t.co/7XaYVfAG6B — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) June 6, 2018

Today’s been a rather frantic day in the world of Brexit when Mrs May gave a dire performance at PMQs on Brexit as she was monstered by Corbyn, The Sun scored it as 5-1 victory for Corbyn.

Then later on this afternoon David Davis gave a speech which only confirmed the ineptness at the heart of government as he effectively admitted he and Mrs May are divided on a few Brexit issues.

Davis effectively confirms he and May disagree over when Brexit white paper should be published – https://t.co/K28gE0J8y4 — AndrewSparrow (@AndrewSparrow) June 6, 2018

Davis claims Brexit talks could collapse by accident – https://t.co/K28gE0J8y4 — AndrewSparrow (@AndrewSparrow) June 6, 2018

Ladbrokes are offering 10/1 on David Davis as next out of the cabinet, I’m not taking the bet. David Davis has a history of being all light and no heat on this front, he privately said he would resign if Damian Green was forced out, and yet Davis stayed when Green was fired by Mrs May. Plus I trust the journalists who are saying Davis has said he won’t resign.

Oh for the days when a government (omni)shambles was when the Prime Minister of the day couldn’t remember if he had eaten a pasty in Leeds train station.

TSE



