Picture: Depending on your view the (in)famous Daily Mail front page the day after Theresa May called a snap election.

Last night it was announced that the editor of The Daily Mail, Paul Dacre, would stand down from the role in November. Given how unlucky Mrs May has been it would be no surprise to see her staunchest supporter in the print media replaced by George Osborne, who as editor of The Mail might not be so supportive of Theresa May as Paul Dacre.

Ladbrokes have put up a market on who will be Dacre’s successor. I don’t know enough about The Mail to confidently bet on this market, but I expect it won’t be George Osborne. Even though George Osborne’s tenure at The Evening Standard has been a success the time David Cameron tried to get Lord Rothermere to sack Paul Dacre for his pro-Brexit views might be held against Mr Osborne.

The timing of Dacre’s departure is interesting, which is around the time our Brexit deal is being finalised, with the favourite to succeed Dacre being the relatively pro-European editor of the Mail on Sunday. If Mrs May offers a relatively soft Brexit she might not be monstered by The Daily Mail which could make a soft Brexit an easier sell to her party and the country.

TSE

PS – This is my favourite Daily Mail front page featuring Theresa May.

Everyone talks about the 'Crush The Saboteurs' front page but this Daily Mail front page from January 2017 isn't discussed as often as it should be. It rather sums up the delusions of some Leave supporters (& just how overrated Mrs May was at her political apotheosis) pic.twitter.com/WOOEriCGof — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018



