« Theresa May’s staunchest supporter in the media announces his departure but could it be good news for her?
h1

This is more of a Dieppe Raid than a D-Day success for DD

June 7th, 2018

I really wish the government spent as much time negotiating with the EU than they do with each other.

David Davis with each passing day confirms my belief that he’s as useful as a marzipan dildo. Is the sole purpose of David Davis to make Theresa May & Gavin Williamson look good?

TSE


Comments by