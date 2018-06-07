This is meant to be the basis of legally binding text. There is nothing judiciable about aspiration… — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 7, 2018

…while a Remain-leaning government source points out the 2021 end-date has no legal force. "It's a sentence added for political expediency…the EU operates in the legal sphere". — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) June 7, 2018

I welcome publication of #UK proposal on customs aspects of IE/NI backstop.

We will examine it with 3 questions: is it a workable solution to avoid a hard border? Does it respect the integrity of the SM/CU? Is it an all-weather backstop? — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) June 7, 2018

BREXITEERS AT WAR: A senior brexit-supporting gvt source: "DD claims of victory are simply delusional. He has once again been outmanoeuvred and outwitted by Robbins and his officials. Even Barnier is now expressing sympathy for him. It's beyond a joke now." — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 7, 2018

Get your head round this: 1. The ERG are heaping praise on DD “win”

2. Brexit gvt sources meanwhile rubbishing DD “win” Conclusion: ERG are going soft and taken for fools say other brexiteers? — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 7, 2018

I really wish the government spent as much time negotiating with the EU than they do with each other.

David Davis with each passing day confirms my belief that he’s as useful as a marzipan dildo. Is the sole purpose of David Davis to make Theresa May & Gavin Williamson look good?

