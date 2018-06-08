By my reckoning this is a 2% increase for Yes and 2% decline for No when it comes to Scottish Independence since January. https://t.co/rpi9fvQLJ1 pic.twitter.com/TM1KYIMleZ — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

If you're wondering why Labour is doing badly in Scotland this is why. Corbyn's rating are sinking and so are Richard Leonard's ratings. pic.twitter.com/URakxDBzkh — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

But @RuthDavidsonMSP is still the best rated leader in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/CFRIAUihbU — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

But it might be best for Ruth Davidson if she made sure Theresa May didn't visit Scotland. pic.twitter.com/LzbM7zlGq9 — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

It looks like Corbyn's performance since last summer and his tacit support for Brexit is costing Labour in Scotland. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

This polling contains a lot of good news for the SNP but there's some worrying results for them. More voters don't want a Brexit inspired second indyref than do. Plus Nicola Sturgeon's ratings continue to slide. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

The other worry for the SNP is that given the UK Government's omnishambles over Brexit and other day to day governing support for the Union still has a double digit lead. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

Controversial thought. Brexit might actually help Unionism. Unpicking 45 years of EU membership is proving very problematic, it might prove nigh on impossible to undo membership of a 300 year old political union. That might lead to a boost for Unionism. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018

TSE



