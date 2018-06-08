Those who think the SNP are a busted flush might be surprised by the latest YouGov Scotland poll as Labour set to be reduced to just 1 Scottish MP, againJune 8th, 2018
New @YouGov Scotland poll for @thetimesscot. https://t.co/P1mDnCQ5lQ pic.twitter.com/8K8yJFmC1u
— TSE (@TSEofPB) June 7, 2018
By my reckoning this is a 2% increase for Yes and 2% decline for No when it comes to Scottish Independence since January. https://t.co/rpi9fvQLJ1 pic.twitter.com/TM1KYIMleZ
If you're wondering why Labour is doing badly in Scotland this is why. Corbyn's rating are sinking and so are Richard Leonard's ratings. pic.twitter.com/URakxDBzkh
But @RuthDavidsonMSP is still the best rated leader in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/CFRIAUihbU
But it might be best for Ruth Davidson if she made sure Theresa May didn't visit Scotland. pic.twitter.com/LzbM7zlGq9
It looks like Corbyn's performance since last summer and his tacit support for Brexit is costing Labour in Scotland.
This polling contains a lot of good news for the SNP but there's some worrying results for them. More voters don't want a Brexit inspired second indyref than do. Plus Nicola Sturgeon's ratings continue to slide.
The other worry for the SNP is that given the UK Government's omnishambles over Brexit and other day to day governing support for the Union still has a double digit lead.
Controversial thought. Brexit might actually help Unionism. Unpicking 45 years of EU membership is proving very problematic, it might prove nigh on impossible to undo membership of a 300 year old political union. That might lead to a boost for Unionism.
