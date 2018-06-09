What comes closest to your view on how well Brexit is going?

All Brits: 10% well, 73% badly

Remain: 5% well, 85% badly

Leave: 16% well, 70% badlyhttps://t.co/XV0uSCHH6y pic.twitter.com/0MM6LGCtxg — YouGov (@YouGov) June 7, 2018

An overwhelming majority think Brexit is going badly.

Brexit has appeared to be the issue that tears the United Kingdom asunder yet the finding by YouGov shows there’s one aspect that is uniting the country. 73% of the country think Brexit is going badly with even an overwhelming majority of both Remainers and Leavers saying it is going badly.

Whilst critics of Mrs May might use these findings to criticise her these findings could help her.

With expectations very low on Brexit a moderately successful deal on Brexit has the potential to be seen a very good deal which leads to boost for Mrs May and the Tories. After all success equals performance minus anticipation.

TSE

PS – A big shout out to the 4% who thought Brexit would go badly but think it is going well. Exactly how low were their expectations?



