Here it is – “unity amendment”

“Customs Arrangement as part of the framework for the future partnership” Signed by

Oliver Letwin

Nicky Morgan

Bill Cash

Jacob Rees Mogg

Stephen Hammond

John Hayes

John Baron

Theresa Villiers pic.twitter.com/ftcnTqnRAS — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 11, 2018

Quite a collection of Tory MPs who fundamentally disagree on the direction of travel on Brexit – and the amendment only commits to a Government statement “outlining steps” towards a “customs arrangement” by 31st Oct 2018.

Another fudegorama.

No Grieve, Soubry, etc… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 11, 2018

Indeed the only way to get Rees Mogg and Nicky Morgan to sign the same amendment on customs might well be if it is fundamentally meaningless, you might say, – the wording seems to do not much more but give the PM one more shot at June council… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 11, 2018

Government source confirms will accept Letwin “customs arrangement” amendment – hasn’t worked with all Remainer rebels re Wed vote – but probably enough… seem to have accepted idea that this is better dealt with in Trade & Customs Bills. Others fear we might not get to those. — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 11, 2018

The government has chosen to defer the fight over customs again — it might have saved the Withdrawal Bill but for it’s only a stay of execution for May. https://t.co/QlCn2bnkUj — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) June 11, 2018

In pushing the line that the trade and customs bills are where the real action is, the government has given mutineers licence to give them a walloping next month. https://t.co/QlCn2bnkUj — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) June 11, 2018

No deal looks more and more likely as the UK is running out of time to get a deal sorted

TSE



