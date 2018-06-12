Whether or not you support it, do you think Britain will or will not go ahead with leaving the European Union:

All Brits: 70% leave, 15% stay

Leave: 77% leave, 13% stay

Remain: 69% leave, 18% stay https://t.co/rHXCuZ3WKm pic.twitter.com/jHGXlT8zoB — YouGov (@YouGov) June 8, 2018

On Saturday I alerted PBers to the fact that 70% of voters thought Brexit was going badly, a near identical amount, 73%, expect the Britain to leave the European Union.

For those hoping the original polling might be a precursor to Brexit being stopped are set to be disappointed. It should give great comfort to Leavers that no matter what voters expect the referendum result to be enacted.

Some Remainers may wish to paraphrase a Cambridge educated classicist ‘Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad. We must be mad, literally mad, as a nation to be permitting a decision that the nation thinks is going badly.’

TSE



