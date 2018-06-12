The latest video analysis from Robert Smithson

This is the most recent production from Robert who has been associated with PB right from the start in March 2004 and, indeed, was the person who suggested to me in the first place to establish the site.

Most PBers will know him from his regular and illuminating comments on the discussion threads.

He’s now producing regular video examinations on key business and economic issues and relevant one will now be published on PB. This is the latest on Italy and the Euro.

To make sure you don’t miss subscribe to the YouTube channel.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



