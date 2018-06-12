Finally, after 2 hours of silence from No10, a statement: DexEU spokesman: "We have not, and will not, agree to the House of Commons binding the Government's hands in the negotiations". Grieve et al thought the PM just had. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) June 12, 2018

1. Robert Buckland tells me govt agreed to 'further discussions' about Grieve amendment that may, or may not result in a change – that is simply not what Tory rebels believe the PM promised them personally — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 12, 2018

2. Buckland says no inconsistency btw what has been promised and what PM said privately – not sure remainers are going to see it that way – three of them have todl me tonight they had personal 'trust me' assurances from PM that there woudl be a change — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 12, 2018

3. Buckland says legislation will end up being better because of debate and discussion 'bring it on' — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 12, 2018

One of the Tory rebels told me earlier – 'if she f**ks us, she's f**ked' — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 12, 2018

No 10 sources say agreement is for more discussions, with 'likely implication' of a new amendment – again, that's not what more than a dozen MPs believe the PM told them earlier tonight – three of them present told me the PM even said 'this is a matter of trust'… trouble ahead — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 12, 2018

Let me see if I’ve understood what happened today. PM bought off a Remain revolt by convincing MPs they’d get a meaningful vote on deal but avoided Brexiteer revolt by saying she would not allow one. What can possibly go wrong? (Watching from Moscow so may have misunderstood …) — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) June 12, 2018

At least Mrs May can say she’s united the Tory Party on Brexit

TSE



