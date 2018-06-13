Later in the show, Keiran and Leo discuss this week’s events in parliament. Leo then takes us through some recent polling by Opinium on what the public think of the single market, freedom of movement and the impact that Brexit will have on their own personal finances.

Finally, Keiran and Leo take some time to give their thoughts on what might happen in the Autumn and what successfully navigating Brexit will mean for Theresa May’s legacy.

Follow this week’s guests:

Follow @KeiranPedley



Follow @LeoBarasi



Tweet