WATCH: SNP leader @IanBlackfordMP gets thrown out of the Commons and his MPs follow pic.twitter.com/1sgWkJOCsH — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) June 13, 2018

That was an extremely exciting moment for PMQs nerds like me – Bercow used standing order 43 to force SNP leader Ian Blackford to leave the chamber – all SNP MPs followed him out — Emily Ashton (@elashton) June 13, 2018

SNP MPs due to stage a mass-walkout from Parliament for the media. — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) June 13, 2018

Dare I suggest that being thrown out of the chamber was precisely what Ian Blackford wanted? John Bercow played straight into his hands. #PMQs — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) June 13, 2018

Ian Blackford and the other SNP MPs held up every division last night for as long as they could to deliberately reduce devolution debate time. This pathetic grandstanding is a manufactured drama from a party so out of touch and out of ideas it's reduced to stunts — Paul Masterton MP (@PM4EastRen) June 13, 2018

Some random thought's about the SNP's mass walkout today. 1) Speaker Bercow has just antagonised 36 MPs which is a courageous move when a lot of MPs want Speaker Bercow gone. Has Bercow just hastened his own departure? — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 13, 2018

2) How will this play out in Scotland? A boost for the SNP and Independence or just a meh? 3) The SNP do have a point out the Sewel convention being violated, which I think will have more of an impact than 2) — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 13, 2018

It just dawned on me that the Sewel convention is named after Lord Sewel who once featured on the front page of The Sun. God I love my country and our (mostly unwritten) constitution. pic.twitter.com/GSYPUnKmBx — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 12, 2018

