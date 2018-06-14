With less than 2 hours of voting left the Lewisham East by election and an easy Labour hold looks like the market expectation with the Lib Dems in second. I wonder if the value is backing the turnout at sub 30% at 12/1 pic.twitter.com/nGs9m3wfEk — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 14, 2018

If there's a Lab to LD swing in Lewisham East then that's not the sort of performance that indicates Labour are on course to form the next government. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 14, 2018

Lib Dems believe they are on track to increase vote in Lewisham East from 4 to 25 per cent in today’s by-election https://t.co/WATQPSD37u — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 14, 2018

If the Lib Dems don't finish second then they need some serious work on their expectations management. — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 14, 2018

