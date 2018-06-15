Local By-Election Review : June 14th 2018June 15th, 2018
Town on Doncaster (Lab defence)
Result: Labour 1,084 (47% +8% on last time), Yorkshire 570 (25% -1% on last time), Green 294 (13% -1% on last time), Conservative 260 (11% -11% on last time), Liberal Democrat 66 (3%, no candidate last time), Independent 43 (2%, no candidate last time)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 514 (22%) on a swing of 4.5% from Yorkshire to Labour
London Bridge and West Bermondsey on Southwark (New wards)
Emboldened denotes elected
Liberal Democrats 1,340, 1,281, 1,270 (44%)
Labour 1,239, 1,215, 1,171 (41%)
Conservatives 221, 219, 205 (7%)
Green Party 215, 191 (7%)
Three Liberal Democrat WINS
Southwark Council: Labour 49, Liberal Democrats 14
Labour HOLD with a majority of 35
Compiled by Harry Hayfield