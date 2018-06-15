Town on Doncaster (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,084 (47% +8% on last time), Yorkshire 570 (25% -1% on last time), Green 294 (13% -1% on last time), Conservative 260 (11% -11% on last time), Liberal Democrat 66 (3%, no candidate last time), Independent 43 (2%, no candidate last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 514 (22%) on a swing of 4.5% from Yorkshire to Labour

London Bridge and West Bermondsey on Southwark (New wards)

Emboldened denotes elected

Liberal Democrats 1,340, 1,281, 1,270 (44%)

Labour 1,239, 1,215, 1,171 (41%)

Conservatives 221, 219, 205 (7%)

Green Party 215, 191 (7%)

Three Liberal Democrat WINS

Southwark Council: Labour 49, Liberal Democrats 14

Labour HOLD with a majority of 35

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



