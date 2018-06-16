Is TMay having second thoughts about giving him a knighthood?

One thing’s for sure – the MP for Christchurch who was knighted in the last New Year’s Honours, is going to get a lot more media coverage following his blocking on Friday of the private member’s bill to stop what’s known as upskirting.

It is being argued on his behalf that this was more than about the issue itself but that he, and fellow CON MP, Phillip Davies took their action on Friday because they hate private members’s bills and the two have a long record of blocking such moves.

It is even being said that he didn’t know what up-skirting was.

That maybe the case but that makes the optics look even worse for Chope and his party. Those CON MPs who were WhatsApping their concerns about in the immediate aftermath were absolutely right. This is bad news for the party and is one of those things that will be remembered.

Ministers have, quite rightly from a political standpoint, made clear that legislation will be brought in and that will mitigate to a certain extent some of the damage. No doubt those debates will see one Tory MP after another dissociating themselves from Chope.

As for the 71 year old Christchurch MP this looks set to be the on thing he’ll be most remembered for. More fool him.

