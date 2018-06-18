« Javid goes on the offensive at cabinet over cannabis for medical use
And so the “meaningful vote” issue gets put back into the bill by the Lords

June 18th, 2018

The problems for TMay mount

I have to say that I haven’t been following politics tonight but the battle of Stalingrad.

The problem here is that the ex-CON Attorney-General, Dominic Grieve, thought he had a deal last week when the bill was before the Commons and he didn’t push his original amendment. That ministers appear to have reneged on that arrangement was always going to be tricky and Peers have made their view clear.

Thankfully we have the World Cup to entertain us.

Mike Smithson


