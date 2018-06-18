New Lords defeat for government on Brexit 'meaningful vote' amendment https://t.co/QfOQmitOuC — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 18, 2018

The problems for TMay mount

I have to say that I haven’t been following politics tonight but the battle of Stalingrad.

The problem here is that the ex-CON Attorney-General, Dominic Grieve, thought he had a deal last week when the bill was before the Commons and he didn’t push his original amendment. That ministers appear to have reneged on that arrangement was always going to be tricky and Peers have made their view clear.

