Sajid Javid repeatedly tried to raise the Billy Caldwell case at Cabinet this morning. But Theresa May blocked him, saying it wasn’t on the agenda https://t.co/CDya3Gnh1J — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) June 18, 2018

TMay looks tin-eared on the Billy Caldwell case

Las month YouGov found that 75% of those polled backed allowing doctors to prescribe cannabis for medical use – with just 12% opposing. Support was fairly even across the parties with 73% of Tory voters giving their support.

In the past few days we’ve seen the heart-breaking case of Billy Caldwell and Javid has given his firm view and now has been blocked from raising it at cabinet.

Given the widespread interest in the Caldwell case and where public opinion stands on the medical use of cannabis this has the potential to develop into a serious issue for the PM. It raises all the issues about her that we saw in last year’s general election campaign.

It’s interesting that Javid, who is becoming a rising star, sought to push it.

Could it be pot that eventually bring Theresa down?

