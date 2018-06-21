NEW PB/Polling Matters podcast: NHS funding, ‘Brexit dividends’ and UK drugs policyJune 21st, 2018
On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look at public opinion on the NHS as it hits 70 years old in light of the government’s promise to pump in extra cash. Keiran takes us through what the public think of the policy and whether they would accept tax rises to pay for it alongside data on how perceptions of the quality of care provided by the NHS have changed over time.
Later in the show, Leo looks at public opinion on UK drug laws, especially those related to cannabis as the government looks to change the law and discusses how policy might shift in the future. Leo also raises the important distinction between ‘decimalisation’ and ‘legalisation’ that appears to go over many commentators heads.
Finally, Keiran and Leo briefly look at US public opinion on the Trump administration’s policy of separate children of immigrants from their parents at the US border. Spoiler alert: it’s very unpopular.
