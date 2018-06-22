

Chart – Survation

By 48% to 25% those polled want a referendum on the final deal

Tomorrow’s the second anniversary of the Brexit referendum and expect a number of polls seeking to gauge opinion now.

First out is Survation for Good Morning Britain which finds that if the referendum was rerun today the UK would remain in the EU, for the first time since March with Survation.

Leave 47% (-2); Remain 53% (+2)

Significant percentages (36%-43%) of respondents have a ‘limited’ understanding of the Customs Union, Single Market and the difference between them.

However, more respondents identified the correct definition of single market (38%) in comparison to the correct definition of Customs Union (just 17%).

More respondents prefer a ‘soft’ to a ‘hard’ Brexit (43% vs 37%).

Nearly half (47%) believe that leaving the EU without a deal would be bad for Britain (compared to 32% for ‘good’) and only 35% of respondents believe Brexit will be good for the UK economy (compared to 39% who said it will be bad).

Nearly half (48%) of respondents support a referendum on the final deal (compared to 25% opposed) and 40% believe that there will be a Brexit ‘dividend’ (compared to 37% who felt the opposite).

Mike Smithson

