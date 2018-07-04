Please stop. Tired of your fake patriotism. England beat Spain on penalties in Euro 96. I know because I was there. Who will you be supporting in the semi-final if it is England v Russia? https://t.co/eUg1JxiNQ1 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) July 4, 2018

If Russia manages to dispose of Croatia in their quarter final and England succeed against Sweden on Saturday then we could have a semi-final tie next Wednesday that has quite a number of political undertones.

For relations between Britain and the Putin government have been stretched since the Salisbury incident in March all this reinforced by the ongoing suggestions about what Russia may or may not have done during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

It is not just the possible Brexit links – there are those who have been eager to point the finger at one or two members of Corbyn’s close team.

If this is indeed the semi-final expect a World Cup and Russia-themed PMQs a few hours before hand.

Mike Smithson

