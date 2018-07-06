So a cabinet Brexit deal is done and there are no resignationsJuly 6th, 2018
The Cabinet has signed up to the May plan for Brexit. Question we don’t yet know the answer to – why did Brexiteers agree to a plan they dislike? Is it because they think it will be rejected by the EU? If so, May has won battle but war far from over. https://t.co/y5moqza7hs
— Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) July 6, 2018
Breaking: PM says Cabinet has agreed "a UK-EU free trade area which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products". So it's the Brexiteers who have folded, if they're not resigning?
— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 6, 2018
11) Final thought; No 10 get the first spin on all of this, fascinated to see what starts happening when cabinet get their phones returned #Chequers
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 6, 2018