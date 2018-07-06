

With the political world waiting for the outcome of the Chequers cabinet meeting YouGov has just issued the above polling showing people’s view of Brexit and asking them to compare with when the vote took place.

A total of 61% say their view have not changed with 28% sticking with their original view that it would be good and 33% that it would be bad.

Of course so much is up in the air and we will hopefully get a clear view when the gathering at Chequers wraps up.

There is a view that cabinet resignations might actually assist TMay in her negotiations because she could then present today’s outcome as being about as far as the UK can go.

No doubt we will get some new in a few hours.

Mike Smithson

