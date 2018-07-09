Whispers Tory MP s have reached the magic number of the 48 letters required to force a confidence vote – no way of knowing yet if true – meeting at 5.30 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) July 9, 2018

On Betfair she’s odds-on to go this year

What a day with “Fuck Business” Johnson quitting as Foreign Secretary and reports now that the required total of 48 CON MPs to demand a confidence vote on TMay has been reached.

The betting on her exit date has moved very sharply from a 26% chance on Betfair yesterday morning that she’d be out this year to a 55% chance now.

I’m not so sure. As we’ve seen she is super-resilient and a lot more than 48 MPs would need to vote against her to force her out.

With CON meetings meeting this will develop even more.

Mike Smithson

