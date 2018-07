In my last video – Castles of Sand? – I discussed the specific drivers behind UK, and specifically London, property prices.

This video is a little different. In this, I ask how properties should be valued, and how they have been valued, looking at rental yields, income multiples and other factors. I also ask whether London, as a “Global City” is simply different.

Robert Smithson

