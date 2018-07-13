Given Trump’s unpopularity in the UK this might just help TMay https://t.co/it50kll40a — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 13, 2018

Trump humiliates and undermines the Prime Minister of the UK, in cahoots with Farage and Boris. Horrible. — Charlie Falconer (@LordCFalconer) July 12, 2018

With the American President, Donald Trump, on the second day of his visit to the UK the Sun is carrying an extraordinary interview with the President in which he gives his views on how Mrs May should tackle Brexit.

Views of the occupant of the White House are so negative in the UK that I wonder whether this sort of bombastic approach might just attract a lot of sympathy to Mrs May as she seeks to steer a course through one of the most challenging situations for a prime minister that we have seen in decades.

The Trump approach appears to be to “stir shit” wherever he goes and it is hard to see how the US, or the Western alliance benefits by this.

This biting Tweet is from Robert Reich who has served in both Democratic and Republican administrations.

In less than 48 hours, Trump has mocked the British Prime Minister, insulted the German Chancellor, undercut our NATO allies, and been rebuked by the French President. It is an absolute disgrace for the United States, but a big win for Putin. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 13, 2018

Here is another extraordinary Tweet coming out of the Trump visit – From ex-deputy PM Nick Clegg.

Right, I'm going on the anti-Trump demo. I had no intention to but his crazed attacks on the EU, NATO, and WTO have changed things. Plus his best UK pals are Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan. He dislikes everything I believe in and believes in everyone I dislike! 1/2 — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) July 12, 2018

Mike Smithson

