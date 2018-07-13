What a strange day with several massive demonstrations in London, Trump describing many of his comments in the Sun this morning as fake news and the events at Chequers and Windsor castle.

The sheer scale of the protests appears quite exceptional and, of course, there is another round of them tomorrow.

This, of course, was in sharp contrast to the pomp and Ceremony of the President’s meeting with the Queen.

I find it difficult to draw conclusions and maybe we need to wait before coming to a verdict apart from the fact that Trump appears to have no concept of how to behave.

It is perhaps worth reminding ourselves that in less than a year’s time the WH2020 White House race will be well under way.

Mike Smithson

