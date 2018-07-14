Rees-Mogg moves back into the favourite slot for next CON leaderJuly 14th, 2018
With the pressure on Mrs Mays leadership there has been renewed interest in who will succeed her and a change in the favourite on the Betfair exchange.
The previous long-term favourite, who was edged out by Javid, Rees-Mogg is now back there as the one the punters most fancy.
A lot of course depends on when a contest takes place and it has been interesting that Moggsy’s hard brexit faction has not been ready to “press the button” on a confidence motion in the Prime Minister.
The party rules mean they have, in their own words, “only one bullet” and the last thing they want to do is move a vote of no confidence and for Theresa May to be hanging on. They could then have to wait for a year before any movement was possible.
I agree with David Herdson’s assessment on the previous thread about this actually being a good week for Theresa May. She has coped with a huge number of difficult circumstances and apparently come out of it recently level-headed.
I still think that Moggsy’s problem is what it has been and that is securing enough backing from MPs to be in the top two on the members ballot.
He’s a very divisive figure and needs to put forward a coherent plan for Brexit not just his “vassal state” sound bite.
A problem for gamblers is that the longer Mrs May stays there in apparent impossible circumstances then the chances are that she can hold on.