It certainly wasn’t up to the Sir Geoffrey Howe standard

The key points from Boris Johnson's speech in the Commons, from @Steven_Swinford * 'It is not too late to save Brexit. We have time'

* Chequers is a 'permanent limbo and democratic disaster'

* The Govt has spent past 18 months in a 'fog of self-doubt'https://t.co/Y7VACzOQNn pic.twitter.com/KIGzZ3PPwo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 18, 2018

Boris Johnson says "the pound soared" after May's Lancaster House speech. Value of pound on day of speech (Jan 17 2017): $1.24. Value of pound on day after: $1.23. — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) July 18, 2018

So according to Boris, he told May at Chequers he couldn’t back her, then agreed to a joint statement backing her, raised a toast to her at dinner urging the cabinet to back her, then resigned and gave a Commons statement saying he’d never backed her. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 18, 2018

BJ says Thatcherite free market reforms of 1980s would not be possible. Er UK was in EU during 1980s. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) July 18, 2018



