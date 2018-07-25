On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look at the levels of public support for a no-deal Brexit and how that may factor into decisions in Westminster.

Also on the podcast, the duo look at polling on support for the far-right and other potential new parties by YouGov as well as public support for the death penalty in light of Sajid Javid’s decision not to seek assurances that suspected British Jihadis will not face execution when facing trial in the United States.

All this and more (including Corbyn’s Brexit speech and the latest goings on in North Antrim) on the link below:

Follow this week’s guests

Follow @KeiranPedley



Follow @LeoBarasi



Tweet



