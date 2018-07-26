Above is from some new polling just issued by YouGov in which those surveyed were asked to rate TMay against the three preceding PMs.

The Blair figures shows, I’d suggest, the continuing legacy of the Iraq war. It is perhaps worth noting that he is the only one being compared who led his party to sustainable Commons majorities. In electoral terms he is also the most successful leader in his party’s history and there are no matches in modern time for his three successive general election victories.

Cameron’s legacy will forever be calling the Brexit referendum and it is perhaps surprising that he is as being ahead of May.

The John Major figure is interesting given how he was eventually forced out of office in the biggest defeat of modern times at GE1997.

