Just out: new PB/Polling Matters survey from Opinium on political ideologies/systemsJuly 31st, 2018
PB /Opinium: Based on your knowledge, do you have a positive or negative view of the following political ideologies or systems? (net positive)
Social Democracy +22
Liberal Democracy +11
Capitalism -7
Socialism -11
Libertarianism -14
Communism -52
Anarchism -55
Fascism -67
— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018
Headlines:
1) These terms mean little to a good chunk of people
2) Numbers rely on individual interpretation of what terms mean
3) Social democracy most popular: more so than socialism
4) But socialism & capitalism neck & neck
4) Communism, fascism and anarchism REALLY unpopular
— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018
Tables to follow. More detail on tomorrow's podcast where @leobarasi and I will be looking at the above by age, party support and other demographics plus asking the question 'Has the public turned against Brexit?' Be sure to tune in.
— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018