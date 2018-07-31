PB /Opinium: Based on your knowledge, do you have a positive or negative view of the following political ideologies or systems? (net positive) Social Democracy +22

Liberal Democracy +11

Capitalism -7

Socialism -11

Libertarianism -14

Communism -52

Anarchism -55

Fascism -67 — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018

Headlines:

1) These terms mean little to a good chunk of people

2) Numbers rely on individual interpretation of what terms mean

3) Social democracy most popular: more so than socialism

4) But socialism & capitalism neck & neck

4) Communism, fascism and anarchism REALLY unpopular — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018

Tables to follow. More detail on tomorrow's podcast where @leobarasi and I will be looking at the above by age, party support and other demographics plus asking the question 'Has the public turned against Brexit?' Be sure to tune in.

ENDS — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 31, 2018



