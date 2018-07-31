At Deltapoll, we asked Leave voters in Britain to choose between leaving the #EU and peace in #NorthernIreland. Nearly 6 out of 10 said the UK leaving the EU was more important. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/0FqMJAJZgN — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) July 31, 2018

Do they really want a return to the killings?

I must say that I find the above poll finding quite shocking. It is a reflection on just how our memories can fade and also my age.

The troubles in Northern Ireland were far and away the biggest UK domestic issue of my lifetime starting in the late 1960s and only really coming to some sort of conclusion with the Good Friday Agreement in the late 1990s. Since then a fragile peace has existed.

Anything that threatens to undermine that has to be taken seriously. Remember this did not just impact on the lives of those living in the Province but many other parts of the UK.

I like this response to Joe Twyman’s Tweet.

Well it does mean 40% of brexiters are partially sane, that's not the impression you get from Twitter! — ToneBalls #FBPE???? (@ajhellyer52) July 31, 2018

Mike Smithson

