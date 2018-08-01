This week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast is split into three parts.

In part one: Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi discuss this week’s Sky Data poll and look at the evidence for whether the public really are turning against Brexit or not and what this might mean for the debate in Westminster.

In part two: Keiran and Leo look at some exclusive PB / Opinium polling on different political systems and ideologies. What do the public think about socialism and capitalism? Is communism really being rehabilitated? And what do the public really understand about the different ideological terms that we talk about in politics?

In part three: Finally, Leo asks some important questions about who pays for polling and how much we should know / pollsters should be made to publish about who pays for their work.

