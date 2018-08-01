The Tory Brexit split and LAB antisemitism one are taking their toll

Above is a YouGov table showing all the published “Best PM” ratings since the start of the year.

As can be seen both main party leaders have taken a tumble and the gap between them is almost what it was. The timing is interesting. The TMay drop has happened in the post-Chequers environment and was largely in July. Corbyn’s decline has more gradual.

The big message from where we are is “not sure” is growing almost by the poll.

In the first published poll after last year’s General Election both May and Corbyn were on 39% each.

Mike Smithson

