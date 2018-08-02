July 2018 Local By-Election Summary

Conservatives 13,142 votes (37% +3% on last time) winning 11 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Labour 11,198 votes (31% +2% on last time) winning 9 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Liberal Democrats 5,670 votes (16% +5% on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Independent Candidates 2,278 votes (6% +3% on last time) winning 2 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Green Party 862 votes (2% -5% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 747 votes (2% +1% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Local Independent Candidates 737 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 515 votes (1% -9% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Other Parties 498 votes (1% +0% on last time) winning 0 seats ((unchanged on last time)

Conservative lead of 1,944 votes (6%) on a swing of 0.5% from Lab to Con

Harry Hayfield



