If the senior Tory quoted here is right TMay will be out this autumnAugust 3rd, 2018
A senior Tory MP tells me chances of May being ousted this autumn are “100%” such is the rage at her handling of Brexit. Is she tonight pleading with Macron to give her something — anything — otherwise he will be dealing with Johnson or Gove? https://t.co/4o6beG4Id4
— Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) August 3, 2018
On Betfair it’s a 38% chance that she’ll be out this year
I’ll believe it when I see it. Tory MPs, surely, will only back a confidence move if they are confident their choice will succeed.