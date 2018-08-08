You flick a switch, and there’s light.

Few of us think about how electricity is generated, and how strange and wonderful ubiquitous power is. But beneath that steady service, changes are happening. Coal, which used to dominate electricity production worldwide, is now in retreat almost anywhere, replaced by renewables and natural gas. Some blame overzealous environmental legislation. Others blame subsidies for solar and wind.

The truth is… shocking…

Robert Smithson

Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’

