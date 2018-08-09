Times YouGov poll

CON 39%+1

LAB 35%-3

LD 10%= — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 9, 2018

New YouGov Times poll best PM rating has Corbyn at 22% his worst rating since GE17. TMay on 36% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 9, 2018

It is hard to conclude other than that the ongoing row within Labour over anti-semitism is taking its toll.

It is a general rule that parties that appear to be split lose support from voters and the news from the red team has been negative for months.

This has manifested itself in so many different stories that have kept LAB+antisemitism in the headlines.

Corbynistas say that anti-semitism is being used as a smear against the leader. Maybe there is an element in this from some quarters but that evades the question of whether the party has got this right.

Mike Smithson

