New YouGov poll commissioned by an anti-Brexit campaign group points to big electoral price that LAB would pay if continues to back Brexit

This is from the Guardian report:

“A YouGov poll of more than 4,900 people, released to the Guardian on Sunday, put the Conservatives ahead of Labour by four points in a snap election should the latter adopt an anti-Brexit position, and ahead by nine points if Labour were to pledge to follow through with leaving the EU.

The Lib Dems would gain 10 points from Labour backing Brexit, lifting them to two points behind Labour.

“If Labour becomes an accomplice to Brexit, it is finished,” Lord Adonis said. “If people want Brexit, they will vote for the party that really believes in it, not the one that is being led to support it against its most profound convictions and misgivings.”

The poll was conducted for the anti-Brexit group Best for Britain and the anti-racism group Hope not Hate..”