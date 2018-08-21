BREAKING: Michael Cohen says he was directed to violate campaign law at the direction of a candidate for federal office https://t.co/kVdINYkpI3 pic.twitter.com/xa4XAexv1V — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 21, 2018

Prosecutor says purpose of Michael Cohen's payments was to ensure individuals didn't disclose "alleged affairs with the candidate" https://t.co/PonBO1JIy2 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 21, 2018

Besides the $130,000 payment, Cohen admitted to making an illegal contribution of $150,000, which was how much Karen McDougal got from the National Enquirer’s publisher to quash her story https://t.co/s3rCuEMMIH — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 21, 2018

Cohen just directly implicated Trump. Trump's lawyers, as @nytmike and @mattapuzzo and I reported months ago, have long believed that Cohen presented a greater threat to Trump than the Mueller probe. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 21, 2018

BREAKING: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2018

You also need to check out Section IV of the 25th Amendment https://t.co/tCz4du8Set — TSE (@TSEofPB) August 21, 2018

Has a Playboy model blown Donald Trump's Presidency apart? — TSE (@TSEofPB) August 21, 2018

Fox News: Clinton implicated in campaign finance lawbreaking https://t.co/zK1bYe3zLz — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) August 21, 2018

TSE



