How LAB voters in latest YouGov poll are splitting on Brexit. I think the 76% saying Brexit wrong is the highest yet. pic.twitter.com/zPqhI3nttg — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 23, 2018

This could add to the pressure on Corby as we move to conference season

The big issue within LAB that’s going to cause problems for the leadership at next month’s conference is the pressure for another referendum. It’s been quite amazing that Corbyn has been able to sustain a position for long that is so different on leaving Europe than the bulk of who support the party.

So, no doubt, the factions that are demanding a firm conference vote on whether there should be a second referendum will be heartened by these latest figures from YouGov which show that backing for the view of the Brexit was wrong is at a record level amongst supporters.

Will it matter? What the big fear amongst of leadership, we are told, is that there could be a split and the whole Labour movement still has a collective fear of that following what happened in the 1980s when the SDP was formed. They don’t need to be reminded that from that schism winner was for many years Maggie’s Conservatives. The trigger for a split could be Brexit.

Mike Smithson

