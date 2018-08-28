PB Video Analysis: Will Donald Trump be Re-Elected in 2020?August 28th, 2018
So, after many economics and finance related posts, I thought why not do a politics one?
It’s a simple question: will President Trump be re-elected in 2020? But while the answer will – Schrodinger’s cat-like – resolve itself when the box is opened in two years time, for now the answer is unknowable.
Which is the stronger force: an improving economy or the drip, drip of scandals? What matters more: who the Democrats choose or whether inflation returns?
And I suppose, as it’s obligatory, I’ll end the video with a prediction. Although – as Marvin said – I don’t suppose you’ll like it.
Robert Smithson
Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’