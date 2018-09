Conservatives 6,874 votes (33% -6% on last time) winning 7 seats (-1 on last time)

Labour 6,203 votes (30% +1% on last time) winning 3 seats (-1 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 5,202 votes (25% +12% on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 on last time)

Independent candidates 1,887 votes (9% +2% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 on last time)

Green Party 427 votes (2% -3% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

UKIP 298 votes (1% -5% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 73 votes (0% +0% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Conservative lead of 671 votes (3%) on a swing of 3.56% from Con to Lab

August 2017 – August 2018

Conservatives 149,231 votes (35% +2% on last time) winning 114 seats (-27 on last time)

Labour 134,799 votes (32% +6% on last time) winning 93 seats (+5 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 71,847 votes (17% +7% on last time) winning 46 seats (+26 on last time)

Green Party 18,718 votes (4% -2% on last time) winning 4 seats (+4 on last time)

Independent candidates 17,395 votes (4% -1% on last time) winning 12 seats (+1 on last time)

Scottish National Party 13,565 votes (3% +1% on last time) winning 3 seats (unchanged on last time)

UKIP 9,113 votes (2% -10% on last time) winning 0 seats (-12 on last time)

Local Independent candidates 6,992 votes (2% unchanged on last time) winning 4 seats (+2 on last time)

Plaid Cymru 1,345 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 2 seats (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 3,966 votes (1% unchanged on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 on last time)

Conservative lead of 14,432 votes (4%) on a swing of 1.97% from Con to Lab

Compiled by Harry Hayfield